Charyle Lea Baughn, 38, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Louisville on Oct. 2, 1980. Charyle was a member of Church For All and enjoyed watching TV and video games. She was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow “Tiny” Ball Jr., on April 6, 2019.
Survivors include her mother, Nancy Ball; brother Woodrow Ball III; sister Cinita Ball; fiancé Justin Miller; extended family members Amanda and Matt Wilson; one nephew; two nieces; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Church For All. A love offering will be taken after the service for the family. Please make checks to Church For All. Visitation will start after 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Charyle Baughn Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
