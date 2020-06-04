Christina Renee Frazier, 48, of Providence, entered into her eternal rest at 5:10 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Born Oct. 4, 1971, in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Drake and Della Hutcherson Frazier. She was a member of Providence Church of God in Christ, later known as Marable Temple Church of God in Christ, and attended Providence High School.
She also was preceded in death by one son, Dantry Frazier; four brothers, Vernon Frazier, Richard Frazier, Ricky Frazier and Ray Frazier; and two sisters, Regina Frazier Simpson and Michelle Sharber. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories one son, Cameron Frazier, and one daughter, Tasheika Matchem, both of Providence; three brothers, Wesley (Sherri) Starks Jr. and Douglas (Gwennette) Frazier, both of Providence, and Gary Brown of Madisonville; two sisters, Marilyn (Ira) Hathaway of Providence and Kenia (Michael) Taylor of Hopkinsville; six grandchildren, Azayah Matchem, Jashiyah Gaither, Kamiyah Matchem, Mariah Horton, Judea Frazier and Solomon Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday at Marable Temple Church of God in Christ in Providence. The Elder Ira Hathaway will officiate, with burial to follow at a later time in Williams Lawn Cemetery in Providence. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church, where the service will be live streamed for viewing on the Elliott Mortuary Facebook page. A balloon release will also be held in her honor. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share your condolences at www.elliott mortuarycares.com.
