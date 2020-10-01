In a year when nonprofits have had to cancel many of their fundraisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daviess County Parks and Recreation is offering those organizations an opportunity to help offset some of that lost revenue.
Friday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for any local nonprofits to apply for the annual Christmas at Panther Creek Park fundraiser.
Ross Leigh, Daviess County Parks and Recreation director, said five spots are available but there will usually be 10 to 20 applicants.
Leigh said a lottery system is used to determine which of the nonprofits will fill the five weeks needed to man the entry gate and collect the fee.
“We assign each of them a number and then a member of our parks board will draw five numbers out of a hat,” Leigh said.
The five agencies chosen will then supply the volunteers to cover one of the five weeks the Christmas light display is open.
Christmas at Panther Creek Park is entering its 18th year.
So far, 2018 remains the record year with 5,396 vehicles that generated $16,196.
Through most of its time, the fee to view the lights was $3 per carload.
But in 2019, that fee was raised to $5.
Leigh said the number of vehicles did decrease to 4,168 — a 1,228 drop from the previous year.
“We don’t feel like the increase between the $3 and the $5 was significant enough to consider reducing it,” Leigh said. “It was still a substantial number of cars that came through. It seems like that weather didn’t play any factor in (the drop) because over the years we’ve had those issues.”
Despite fewer vehicles in 2019, the event still generated $20,840 — the most money in its history because of the fee increase.
Each of the five agencies received $2,084 with the remaining $10,420 invested back into the event.
With last year’s revenue, Leigh said there will be some “beefing up” to the 2020 light display.
“We added some additional lights and we’ve ordered a new LED Christmas tree to put in the park,” Leigh said. “…The tree was just under $10,000.”
Plans are also in the works for a scavenger hunt that can be done while driving through the light display. Prizes will also be part of the hunt.
Leigh said Christmas at Panther Creek Park shouldn’t be affected by COVID-19 because of it naturally being a drive-through-only event, which runs this year from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2.
“It’s an opportunity to do something without having to worry about mingling like at a Christmas parade with 10,000 people,” Leigh said.
According to Leigh, there are only two main restrictions to applying — a nonprofit must be located in Daviess County and none of the five agencies that worked at last year’s event are eligible for 2020.
For an application call the parks and recreation office at 270-685-6142.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
