Ten years ago, Janell Deckard and her family started attending Fort Knox’s Main Post Chapel.
She volunteered to play violin for the church but the chaplain had bigger plans.
“The chaplain said he was praying for the stage to be filled with teenagers,” Deckard said. “He wanted to have an orchestral group, and he asked me to do it.”
After some prayer, Deckard decided to give it a try, and 10 years later, she’s leading a stage full of teenagers.
Other than Deckard and the pianist, the rest of the orchestra is made up of teenagers, and they said the orchestra has been good for them in many ways.
Hope Moss, 15, plays the alto saxophone. Her two brothers, Kaleb and Elijah, also play in the band, and it’s become something they can do together as a family.
“It’s brought us closer together,” Hope said. “We practice here and at home together.”
Moss’s family, like many in Fort Knox, moved a lot while she was growing up. She said it can be difficult to find your place, and the orchestra has helped her do that.
“I like having the opportunity to play for people here,” she said. “It makes me feel like I have a place here.”
Her brother, Kaleb, plays the trombone in the orchestra. He will be the only one of his siblings to complete all four years at the same high school.
“When we got here my freshman year, it was all new people,” he said. “I was scared, and I was anxious to meet new people, but I ended up falling in love with it.”
Kaleb was encouraged to join the orchestra by his sister and his friend, Kipp Gleason, who plays trumpet in the ensemble. Kaleb said Gleason will be moving to Pennsylvania in July, and the two plan to stay in touch after growing their friendship together.
All their friendships have extended beyond the orchestra, too. The group recently returned from a week-long church camp in North Carolina as part of Club Beyond, military youth ministry for middle and high school students.
“We’re all good friends with each other, so we got along the entire time,” Kaleb said.
Gleason, 17, said he would advise other military youth to find organizations available everywhere such as Club Beyond, Boy Scouts of America and JROTC.
“Those things have consistency, and you’ll find other people that have experiences like you,” he said.
Deckard said these teens always are dedicated and positive, and the congregation’s prayers had truly been answered with each teen coming into the orchestra.
“God has answered so many prayers by providing the musicians,” she said. “Each one was a specific answer to prayer.”
Deckard said she also was thankful for the parents that coordinated schedules, and like Hope, thinks it brings families together.
“Some of the parents that play instruments actually practice with their children at home,” she said. “It’s a family thing.”
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.