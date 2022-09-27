Churchill Downs announced Monday that it has finalized its $79 million cash acquisition of the Henderson-based Ellis Park.
As part of the transaction, Churchill Downs assumes control of the planned Owensboro Racing & Gaming project — a facility that will be built at Towne Square Mall, featuring at least 600 historical racing machines, a simulcast waging center, and multiple food and beverage offerings.
Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said his company will be sharing more details about the Owensboro project in the “coming days.”
“Our team is already hard at work in both Henderson and Owensboro,” said Carstanjen. “In the coming days, we look forward to sharing more about our plans to invest in the racing infrastructure at Ellis Park and to drive significant purse improvement through the Owensboro historical racing opportunity.”
The purchase of Ellis Park follows the unanimous approval of the transaction by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Sept. 20.
