Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Nov. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Bryan L. Shaffer, 58, of Maceo, pleaded guilty to making false statements to prevent reduction of benefits over $100. He was sentenced to two years probation and must pay $2,030 in restitution.
• Stacy Wayne Scholar, 51, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Melissa Dawn Calloway, 45, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (meth), greater than 2 grams. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Kacey N. Cecil, 33, of Rockport, Indiana, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine); and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Nov. 27 session
Final sentencing
• Jeremy Wayne Alford, 42, of the 2800 block of West Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated three years.
• Harold Thaddeus Edge III, 30, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• James Jacob Gunn, 29, of Central City, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Deserae Coomes Gonzales, 29, of the 7700 block of Pond River Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Dylan R. Hawkins, 22, of the 7200 block of Donald Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal facilitation to commit burglary. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
• Aaron Michael Bullington, 32, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Dec. 2 session
Final sentencing
• Nicholas Reed Dumont, 38, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, within 10 years, aggravating circumstance; and leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Johnathan Thomas Garr, 39, of the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Patrick Centelle Wilson, 39, of the 1100 block of Carter Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); and trafficking of marijuana, less than 8 ounces. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Nov. 20 session
Final sentencing
• Jason E. Fuqua, 23, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Tamara Dawn Evans, 25, of the 1200 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Donna Crabtree Fleischmann, 57, of the 2900 block of Yale Place, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years and must pay $5 in restitution.
Nov. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Janice Rabon Sumler, 44, of Whitesville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Arianna P. Hagan, 20, address unknown, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Benjamin Andrew Kiper, 28, of the 800 block of Canterbury Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; and first-degree promoting contraband. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probated two years.
• Brittany Gail Bolling, 25, of the 4700 block of Town Square Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband. Her sentence was suspended for one year, probated two years.
Nov. 25 session
Final sentencing
• Byron Wil Huff, 66, of the 4800 block of Honeysuckle Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison and granted a one-year conditional discharge.
Diversion
• Brandon Scott Gillaspie, 23, of the 2000 block of Arlington Park Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Dec. 2 session
Diversion
• Glenn C. Kelley, 64, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.