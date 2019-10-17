Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Oct. 2 session
Final sentencing
• Eric J. Coots, 40, of the 1000 block of Clay Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 98 days served, suspended two years.
Dismissal
• Bobby Ray Douglas, of the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop, charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); possession of marijuana; and illegal possession of a legend drug were all dismissed without prejudice.
Oct. 3 session
Final sentencing
• Lon Dreyound Garrison, 38, of the 500 block of Jeff Place, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Diversion
• Amber Shanae Cook, 39, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• John R. Lane, 64, of the 1400 block of Sioux Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer). He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Noah Daniel Dickens, 20, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. His sentence was for suspended for two years, credited with five days served. A charge of menacing was dismissed.
Diversion
• James Franklyn Devine, 32, of the 9400 block of U.S. 60 West, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams (meth). His sentence was diverted for three years.
• Angie May Frandsen, 40, of the 600 block of Leitchfield Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Samantha L. Green, 46, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 9 session
Final sentencing
• Brandon Scott Swanagan, 36, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated five years, and must pay current child support as ordered (currently $175 per month), plus an additional $75 per month toward arrears.
• Justin Ray Taggart, 39, of Shelbyville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams (meth); possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
Diversion
• Virgil Whorley, 36, of Utica, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). His sentence was diverted for one year.
Oct. 10 session
Final Sentencing
• David Alexander Edwards, 36, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container; and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Nikki Ann Brown, 39, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Dylan R. Decker, 21, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 11 session
Final sentencing
• Matthew Davis Bailey, 42, of the 8400 block of Kentucky 2830, pleaded guilty to three counts of receiving stolen property valued over $500 but under $10,000; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense (meth); tampering with physical evidence; third-degree burglary; first-degree unlawful access to a computer; and receiving stolen property under $500. He was sentenced to five years in prison and must pay $456 in restitution.
• Felicia Dawn Means, 30, of the 3400 block of Professional Park Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with five days served, suspended two years.
• Phillip E. Nicholson, 55, of the 600 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 10 dosage units (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); and third-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Ya None Sin, 37, of the 4500 block of Marlboro Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Oct. 14 session
Diversion
• Melisa Jane Diale, 42, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Andrew Clayton Estes, 54, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Oct. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Edward Adam Warriner, 48, of Hawesville, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; first-degree fleeing or evading (motor vehicle); and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, fined $200 and must pay $4,500 in restitution.
Oct. 9 session
Final sentencing
• Angel Dawn Fry, 39, of the 800 block of East 19th Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and giving an officer false identifying information. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
• D’Koriel Martaze Hobson, 18, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Diversion
• Robert Neil Maddox, 43, of the 1400 block of Bosley Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 10 session
Final sentencing
• Kristen Faye Hester, 42, of the 800 block of East 15th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree of a controlled substance (hydrocodone). She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Daniel Michael Bailey, 40, of the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams (meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 10 dosage units (drug unspecified); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to six years in prison, probated two years.
• Thomas Michael Spuehler, 48, address unknown, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal attempt to commit robbery. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 127 days served, probated two years.
Oct. 14 session
Final sentencing
• Angela Lynn Jarrett, 48, of the 7900 block of Berry Road, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of contents from a vehicle valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; four counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of contents from a vehicle valued at under $500; fraudulent use of a credit card valued at under $500; and five counts of third-degree criminal mischief. She was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay $1,782 in restitution.
• Daniel Scott Neal, 49, of the 1200 block of Daviess Street, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for his lifetime in the county that he intends to or currently resides in.
Diversion
• Teonna K. Stewart, 22, of Evansville, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 and giving an officer a false name or identifying information. She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
