The City of Owensboro has officially announced the lineup of performers for the 2021 Owensboro Air Show scheduled for August 13-15.
“This will be the biggest air show we have ever had in Owensboro, and we are excited to showcase an amazing lineup of performers and aircraft to everyone this year,” Public Events Director Tim Ross said in a statement Friday.
The lineup includes:
U.S. Navy Blue Angels
Fat Albert and team
F-16 Viper Demo Team
Southern Utah University Aerobatics- Chuck Aaron Academy
L-39 jet
Special Operations Command Parachute Demo team
World War I era Curtiss Jenny bi-plane
Lucas Oil Air Showa- Michael Wiskus
Kevin Coleman- Extra 300
T-6, T-38 and C-17 military aircraft
Larry Labriola- L-39
Redline Airshows
B-25 Mitchell Bomber
The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers
“I am excited about the lineup each year,” Ross said. “This year is by far the most unique one to date with a great combination of the most famous military jet team in the world, an Air Force fighter jet demo, and incredible aerobatics including a helicopter demonstration that will blow your mind.”
The Owensboro Air Show is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 13 at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and also Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15 in downtown Owensboro.
