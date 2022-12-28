Owensboro city officials Tuesday approved a package of incentives for Big Rivers Electric Corp.
Big Rivers plans to build a control center at 3805 West Fifth Street Road. The utility bought the 114-acre lot in late 2021 with plans for a control center near the Green River Area Development District offices.
The control center only uses the northern section of the property. The southern section, about 56 acres, is being marketed for future industrial development, Owensboro Economic Development Corp. officials said previously.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the incentives include a 50% rebate on occupational taxes collected from Big Rivers employees for a 10-year period.
The incentives also include the city providing Big Rivers a rebate on the cost of the land, Pagan told commissioners. Also, the city is allocating $1.5 million to Big Rivers for the company to use to build a connecting road to the site off Industrial Drive.
Big Rivers is investing between $35 million and $40 million into the site, Pagan said. About 60 Big Rivers employees are expected to work out of the facility, which will be the company’s dispatch center, linemen and other technical facilities.
“The company plans to break ground in the spring,” Pagan said. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.
Work on the Big Rivers headquarters in downtown Owensboro along Fifth Street is progressing.
City documents say: “The City recognizes the economic impact of the Corporation’s move to Owensboro and hereby agrees to incentivize the Corporation for its relocation and job creation initiative in our community.”
City officials also heard first reading of an ordinance to annex the Big Rivers property into the city. Commissioners will vote to approve the annexation next month.
Pagan said city officials are pleased Big Rivers is investing in Owensboro.
“Big Rivers is a good corporate citizen,” Mayor Tom Watson said. “They have already made an impact on some of our nonprofits.”
