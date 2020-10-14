The Owensboro Transit System will be adding its first alternative-fuel bus to its fleet.
According to Pamela Canary, OTS manager, the Federal Transit Administration originally approved a $927,000 grant, with the city agreeing to match $156,403 for the purchase of an all-electric bus.
But on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced that the city would receive a separate $156,403 grant that was part of the $20.3 million awarded to Kentucky under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.
The two grants combined, Canary said, will now pay for 100% of the new electric bus and the upgrade to the city garage’s electric service and the charging station that will be needed.
“…Since the Volkswagen settlement money was available, we applied; it was approved so now in a sense will pay the match money,” Canary said. “The city’s actual cost for this electric bus will be zero.”
Currently, OTS has 11 diesel buses and three trolleys in its fleet. The bus that will be replaced is a 2002 model.
Canary said the electric buses are more than double a diesel’s price.
However, Canary said these grants will give the city a chance to weigh the pros and cons of the two types of buses.
“They say (electric buses) have less maintenance costs; fuel costs are considerably less; they’re supposed to be a savings at the end of the day when you look at the longevity,” Canary said. “We have some diesel buses that are 18 years old. So if we keep our buses between 14 to 18 years, that’s a lot of savings just in gas.”
As far as gradually converting over to an all-electric fleet, Canary said this electric bus will be a test run in that direction.
“This will be the first alternate-fuel bus in our fleet,” Canary said. “…It is something new. My maintenance staff, my mechanics are going to have to get proper training; it’s going to be a learning experience. It really just depends on how everything goes when we introduce it into the fleet. If it’s mechanically sound and it makes sense, most definitely we would consider applying for more grants.”
Canary said the bus has yet to be ordered and it will likely take 12 to 15 months to produce.
“I feel like we’re really taking a step into the future and moving forward,” Canary said. “I think it’s great for the environment; I think it’s great for the community.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
