At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear Day of Health and Well Being Proclamation
• Hear Constitution Week Proclamation
• Consider approval of minutes dated Sept. 3, 2019
• Consider board appointments:
• Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance -- reappoint John Kutsor and Starling Lambert to two-year terms expiring Sept. 24, 2021
• Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance -- reappoint Charles Hatchett, Bobby McCormick, and Cecil Phillips to two-year terms expiring Sept. 25, 2021
• Hear second reading of an ordinance that incorporates the Kentucky General Assembly 2019 HB 26 changes to the minimum purchase amounts and includes overall updates.
• Hear second reading of an ordinance that proposes the tax rate for fiscal year 2019-2020 on real property be set at 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property, 26.74 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal property, and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles, and providing for the collection and apportionment of same.
• Hear second reading of a budget amendment ordinance to revise all beginning fund balances, carryover all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and re-budget funds.
• Hear second reading of an ordinance that allows the city to issue Bond Series 2019A for the purpose of refunding the outstanding general obligation bond anticipation notes, Series 2016, the proceeds of which were used to finance various public projects; and issuing Bond Series 2019B for the purpose of refunding the outstanding taxable general obligation bonds, Series 2012, the proceeds of which were used to finance the costs of construction of an economic development project; and issuing Bond Series 2019C for the purpose of refunding the outstanding general obligation public project bonds, Series 2011, the proceeds of which were used to finance a portion of the downtown revitalization; and issuing Bond Series 2019D for the purpose of refunding the outstanding Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2011, the proceeds of which were used to finance the costs of construction of an economic development project; and issuing series 2019E for the purpose of refunding the outstanding general obligation refunding and improvement bonds, Series 2012B, the proceeds of which were used to finance and refinance a portion of the costs of a downtown revitalization project.
• Consider personnel appointments:
Jonah Brawner -- probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the police department, effective Oct. 14, 2019
Andrew Clouse -- probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the police department, effective Oct. 14, 2019
Aaron Guzman -- probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the police department, effective Oct. 14, 2019
Kyle Patton -- probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the police department, effective Oct. 14, 2019
Shalisa Hamilton -- probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the police department, effective Oct. 14, 2019
Regular Status:
Allison R. Schepers -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to recreation specialist with the parks and recreation department, effective Sept. 19, 2019
Kelly J. Moore -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to finance department assistant with the finance department, effective Sept. 24, 2019
James C. Green -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police sergeant with the police department, effective Sept. 30, 2019
Kristopher H. Collins -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police sergeant with the police department, effective Sept. 30, 2019
Michael E. Staples -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police lieutenant with the police department, effective Sept. 30, 2019
Courtney M. Yerington Burton -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police sergeant with the police department, effective Sept. 30, 2019
Hear city manager comments
Hear city commissioners comments
Hear public comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.