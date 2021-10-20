At its meeting at 5 p.m. at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission did the following:
• Recognized the retirements of Owensboro Police Department Sgt. Clinton J. Earnest and Transit Department Bus Driver Kearney Randall Mattingly, both effective Oct. 31
• Declared Oct. 28 National First Responders Day
• Declared October Breast Cancer Awareness Month
• Reappointed Bruce Houp and Suzette Austin to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance
• Reappointed Naheed Murtaz to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission
• Appointed Dr. Wanda Figueroa to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee
• Approved authorizing an agreement between the City, Daviess Fiscal Court and Owensboro Christian Church providing for the cost of security, liability insurance and bus tickets to the church during White Flag events occurring during the winters of 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24
• Approved authorizing the Mayor to execute a real estate purchase of 1301 Daviess Street, for the construction of a training center for the Owensboro Fire Department
Approved new hires:• Patrick H. Sunn, to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Street/Stormwater Department
• Royce E. Castlen, Maintenance Equipment Operator with the Public Works Street Department
• Ciera L. Simon, engineering technician with the Public Works Engineering Department
• Joseph L. Baize, police officer with the Police Department
• Jason G. Blair, police officer
• Samuel A. Franz, police officer
• Joshua M. Moore, police officer
• Johnathon A. Young, police officer
• Mackenze L. May, recreation facilities manager with the Parks and Recreation Department
• Joseph V. Sublett, property maintenance manager with the Public Works Property Maintenance Department
• Devon J. Carden, telecommunicator with the Police Department Central Dispatch
• Dylan R. Clark, telecommunicator with the Police Department Central Dispatch
• Jacob S. Pace, telecommunicator with the Police Department Central Dispatch
• Heard comments from elected officials and the public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.