The Owensboro City Commission will conduct a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the commission chambers on the fourth floor at City Hall, 101 E. Fourth Street, to receive public comment regarding the 2019 real property proposed tax rate. For fiscal year 2019-2020, the real property rate is proposed at 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property.
