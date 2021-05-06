Owensboro's annual Independence Day fireworks display this summer will include the traditional fireworks show at the city riverfront and three other displays spread across town.
The Sunday, July 4 show will be launched beginning at 9:15 p.m. at the riverfront. The other launch sites are the Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, Shifley Park/Centre Court and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing on Old Hartford Road at the site of the old GE plant.
The riverfront display will include live music beginning at 5 p.m. The other launch sites will be closed to the public for safety reasons.
The plan resembles with city's plan last year when the fireworks displays were spread across town to prevent a large crowd from gathering at the riverfront because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.