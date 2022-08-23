Monday was a memorable day for first-time homeowner Jennifer Jones, thanks to some help from the community’s taxpayers.
The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its latest publicly subsidized house on Jackson Street, which is designed for low-income, first-time qualified buyers. What was once a blighted property is now the site of a 1,280-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for Jones, as well as her dog Sugar and cat Chunky.
“There’s no greater feeling. I love every bit of it.” Jones said of being a new homeowner. “I love the floors, the appliances, the private backyard, the car port — I could go on.”
The project was initially announced in July 2021, but supply chain issues and material shortages contributed to delays.
“It took 12 weeks just to get the windows. Even though we ordered stuff ahead of time, we still had some delays,” said contractor Paul Martin, owner of Paul Martin Builders Inc.
Martin, who’s built more than 20 affordable homes as part of the city’s program, said working on these types of projects is a gratifying experience.
“The people who get the homes are so appreciative, and tickled to move into a house like this,” he said.
The city has built about 300 homes in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity, the Community Housing Development Organization, and Owensboro Area Affordable Housing Solutions Inc. Another one is set to be complete on Elm Street in the coming weeks, according to Community Development Director Abby Shelton.
“We’re just waiting on appliances,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the Jackson Street home was appraised at about $190,000, with a price tag of about $80,000 — subsidized via a combination of city and U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds.
The Community Development Department director said the program gets its fair share of critics, but she said the program is designed to make homeowners have skin in the game.
“People say, ‘You’re just giving away free homes, free money. Not true. There are liens put on the property so if the homebuyer moves out within a certain amount of years — based on how much we subsidize the house, then they will have to pay the rate back,” she said. “You can’t turn around and sell this place.”
