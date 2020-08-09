On Owensboro’s riverfront, a concrete foundation awaits the installation of the Owensboro Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
And when the dedication ceremony is held at 1 p.m. Aug. 25, it will have been less than two years since the local effort began to establish the monument.
Mayor Tom Watson made the monument a personal project of his and was able to raise the $65,000 to have it commissioned by the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation.
Watson credited Cathy Mullins, an Owensboro Gold Star mother, for initially bringing the monument to his attention.
“She showed me what a Gold Star Families monument looked like, and I fell in love with it,” Watson said. “I was able to get donors from our community to participate in financing the monument. It went rather quickly.”
Among the donors were Owensboro Grain, Daviess Fiscal Court, the city of Owensboro, Downtown Owensboro Inc., Atmos, Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Rotary Club of Owensboro and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
To date, there is at least one monument in 48 states, with 61 that have been dedicated and 78 in progress.
According to the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation’s website, “the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is to honor Gold Star families, preserve the memory of the fallen and stand as a stark reminder that freedom is not free.”
Mullins, whose son Brandon Mullins was killed in 2011 while serving in Afghanistan, said it’s important that this monument represents every Daviess County family who has lost a loved one while doing their duty for their country.
“The spirit and beauty of it is that it honors all of those who have died while in service to our country, and recognizes the sacrifice of the families,” Mullins said. “…A lot of people do not realize there are 226 names of soldiers who died from Daviess County in World War II. …Think about that — 226 families lost soldiers.”
Mullins added that 35 Daviess Countians were killed in the Korean War, 50 in the Vietnam War and eight in the war against terrorism.
“It’s mind-boggling to think about the sacrifices that have been made for our country in the name of freedom,” Mullins said. “People forget that.”
Although COVID-19 concerns have canceled many events, this one is a go with several military and elected dignitaries who have committed to attending the ceremony.
Among those include Medal of Honor recipient and former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, retired Brigadier General Benjamin Adams, retired Major General D. Allen Youngman, retired Major General Tim Haake, U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie.
Watson said Williams, who’s 96 years old and whose foundation is responsible for the monuments, will also be attending in person.
“It won’t be as grandiose because of COVID, but we’re certainly going to give its due,” Watson said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
