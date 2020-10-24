Owensboro residents and businesses could face potential fines in a new solid waste ordinance that the City Commission adopted on Tuesday.
According to the law, a $25 fine could be assessed for repeated returns for collection or failure to remove mobile containers from the curb. The law also includes a $50 fine for stacking limbs and brush on streets, sidewalks and medians.
For commercial and industrial establishments, a fine of $100 to $500 could be assessed for failure to maintain operating conditions of their mobile containers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.