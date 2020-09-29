City seeking proposals for transit study

The city of Owensboro is looking to conduct a transit study with recommendations of sites to move its downtown station as among the chief objectives.
Currently, the city has issued a request for proposals (RFPs) from companies interested in conducting a “Transit Network Study.”
According to the RFP, the study would evaluate “the existing and potential transit route network as well as existing or potential facilities to serve as for future growth and financial needs. The geographic focus of the study will include all of OTS’s current service area.”
With a ridership of approximately 320,000 per year, OTS carries a $3-million budget with the federal government providing about $2 million and the city contributing $1 million as a required match.
Pamela Canary, Owensboro Transit System (OTS) manager, said the study will be for developing a five-year plan for 2021-2026 and a separate five-year plan for 2026-2031.
She said the study isn’t mandated for receiving any federal dollars.
“They do recommend that you do some sort of study at some point to help you with routing, and to make sure to include all the areas of need within the city,” Canary said.
Canary added that ensuring that routes are being run “as efficiently as possible” will be another objective.
“We want to see if there is a way to reduce the time that it takes to get from Point A to Point B,” Canary said. “That’s so our routes could be reduced from a 45-minute route to, preferably, a 30-minute route.”
The OTS station or hub is at Allen and East Fifth streets.
And one of the focuses of the study will be recommending “a more centralized location with estimated costs and implementation schedule.”
City officials have floated the idea of relocating the station to the now-vacant Gabe’s Tower lot at 20th and Triplett streets.
Canary said the current OTS station is in a busy part of town that makes it challenging for riders and their buses alike.
She added that the interaction is prone to vehicle accidents.
“We do need to move not only because of the safety aspect but because our buses park on the side of Fifth Street and there’s a lot of traffic,” Canary said. “A lot of the heavy semi-trucks use that route. We’ve had numerous mirrors knocked off the buses when they’re stopped waiting to pick up riders.”
Space has also become an issue for the station.
Canary said the lobby is rated for 35 occupants.
“We have outgrown this building,” Canary said. “…Before the (COVID-19) pandemic, we were averaging about 6,500 rides a week. Now, we are at about 4,900 so we are less than what we typically are, but with the pandemic, we expect lower numbers. But even with those numbers, we just don’t have the capacity.”
The study is also expected to evaluate staffing levels and hours of operation and include input from the community as well as “key decision-makers and business leaders.”
The RFP deadline is due Oct. 29.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
