The Owensboro City Commission has a special called meeting for noon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, “to consider a municipal order affirming support and endorsement for the advancement of Owensboro, Kentucky, as the quintessential bluegrass music capital of the world.”
In November, 2021, Mayor Tom Watson signed a proclamation designating Owensboro as the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World” after more than a year of effort by the city and the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum.
On Jan. 4, 2022, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell read into the Congressional Record a statement “recognizing Owensboro (as) the ‘Bluegrass Capital of the World.”
So, why a special meeting to discuss supporting “the advancement of Owensboro” as the “quintessential bluegrass music capital of the world.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said the meeting was originally scheduled as a work session.
But he said official action can’t be taken at a work session.
So, the meeting became a “special called meeting.”
Pagan said the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is asking the commission to take action on a proposal.
A news release from the Hall of Fame said Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame; Chris Love, chairman of the Hall of Fame’s board of trustees; and Terry Woodward, who has been pushing the bluegrass music initiative for 37 years, will be joined by Steve Johnson, the new director of the Bluegrass Music Initiative in providing an update on the initiative.
Joslin said in the news release, “Our vision, both for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and for Owensboro, is to be the No. 1 destination for bluegrass music worldwide.”
He said, “The recent announcement of the inaugural Great American Bluegrass Jam taking place in March is one example of taking action to attract people in music-related industry investment in our community, and part of that strategy is centered upon compelling events. We can expect many more announcements in the future.”
Love said that the board of trustees offered its unanimous support in boosting Owensboro as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World by approving a resolution during its Nov. 5 meeting.
“Having this board, including esteemed bluegrass music industry and other professionals from around the nation, speaks volumes about the confidence they have in Owensboro’s efforts,” he said.
Woodward, who helped create the International Bluegrass Music Association in 1985 and spearheaded efforts to create the $15-million Hall of Fame, said “based on our history, commitment and demonstrated desire, Owensboro, is the preeminent location to honor, celebrate and grow the entire bluegrass music industry, its artists and musicians.”
Johnson will lead the efforts to create more economic development around bluegrass music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.