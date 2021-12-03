Back in 2018, the city asked for proposals for developing two lots it owned on Veterans Boulevard, which contained a small house and parking lot at 120 and 124 E. Veterans Blvd. The only proposal it received was from Riverfront JAM I LLC and Riverfront Forward LLC, Matt Hayden subsidiaries, to purchase and redevelop the properties.
But the city passed on the proposal.
“We thought it would be in the best interest of the city to hold on to those properties and look at potential redevelopment opportunities later,” City Manager Nate Pagan said at the time.
Fast forward three years and the city now owns the entire northern half of the block between Daviess Street and Allen Street, across from Smothers Park, and it’s going to try again to find interested developers.
In September, the city paid $1.25 million for the two-story office building of Meyer & Meyer LLP at 100 E. Veterans Blvd. and its adjacent parking lot.
The property had been assessed for tax purposes at $630,000, but property all over the city has been selling for well above assessed values this year.
The law office is still in the building at this time.
Mayor Tom Watson said Thursday that the property will be “made available for the private sector for possible new corporate headquarters, retail, condos, etc. It has an unbelievable view and the parking garage is right behind it.”
A date for asking for new proposals for the property will be set later.
Watson said, “Nothing is in the hopper yet. Since we’ve owned the Bell House for years and recently purchased the rest of the parking lot, it made sense to create another opportunity to enhance the riverfront. And with its close proximity to the parking garage, maybe parking won’t be as big an issue.”
Parking has been a big issue with downtown development in the past.
Watson said Pagan inquired about purchasing the property and the city commission approved it.
The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office values the city-owned property between Allen and Daviess streets at $2.06 million.
Back in 2003, an unnamed out-of-town group was reported to be looking at that block for riverfront condos.
But nothing ever happened.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
