PRINCETON — Princeton Common Council members Tuesday authorized advertising the sale of three of the city's garbage collection trucks through sealed bids.
The city hasn't used the trucks since opting for privatized residential curbside garbage collection. During the brief meeting Tuesday night, the council agreed to sell the three vehicles as one package and will set a reserve price. Bid opening is anticipated at the second meeting in March.
The council also approved an ordinance allowing line-item fund transfers.
Mayor Greg Wright and At-Large Common Councilman Nick Burns did not attend the meeting, which conflicted with a training session for newly elected municipal officials in Indianapolis.
There was no business on the agenda for the Princeton Board of Public Works and Safety.
