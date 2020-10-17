City's curbside leaf collection begins Monday

The falling and color changing of the leaves have residents reaching for their rakes.
And on Monday, the city will begin its annual curbside leaf collection service for those who’ve gotten a jump on their fall foliage.
Stephen Franklin, deputy director of public works, said the city’s leaf routes are divided into 10 zones that will receive multiple passes during the next four months to give residents enough raking time.
Franklin added that leaf trucks will begin in Zone 8, which covers West 25th Street to Southtown Boulevard as well as Frederica Street to J.R. Miller Boulevard.
“We’ll operate six leaf trucks and each truck will have three men to it,” Franklin said. “…All the trucks will work in that zone. Once they complete Zone 8, they’ll go to 9 to 10 and so on.”
With leaf season starting up, that means the city will cease its curbside limb pickup service until after leaf season ends. Residents with tree limbs can take them to the city’s transfer station, 2129 Grimes Ave., for free with their OMU bill during leaf pickup season.
“We’ve got to convert our yard waste trucks from limb trucks to leaf trucks,” Franklin said. “Leaf season goes through Friday, Feb. 12, and at that point we’ll convert back over from leaf trucks to chipper trucks.”
Before leaf season is up, the city will do three passes in all of its zones.
Last year, the city collected 1,683 tons or more than 3.3 million pounds of leaves — a slight increase from the 2018-19 season that reported 1,602 tons or more than 3.2 million pounds of leaves.
For the leaf pickup, the city offers three methods — curbside vacuuming, bagged leaves (less than 30 pounds and picked up on the same day as a resident’s regular trash day) and a 24-hour, drop-off location with orange dumpsters at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The city’s guidelines for leaf collection include:
• Be ready on collection day. Once crews pass through your area, they cannot return for late collections. Return collections are expensive in fuel, labor and maintenance costs, and are a burden to those who have raked out their leaves on time.
• Place leaves curbside, in the yard, not on the sidewalk or in the street.
• Do not wet leaves. Frozen leaves may damage vacuum equipment.
• Do not place leaves over water meter covers or other obstructions.
• Do not mix leaves with other brush, sticks or trash.
• Do not block leaf piles with vehicles.
Franklin said the majority of residents observe the guidelines that make city workers’ jobs easier.
“For the most part, everybody does do a good job,” he said. “We encourage people to rake out early because once we pass an area we can’t go back. We’ve got to stick to our schedule.”
If residents do miss the first pass, Franklin said the second one typically circles back around the third week of November with the final pass coming after Christmas.
“After that third pass is completed (around the third week of January), we’ll still pick up leaves until Feb. 12,” Franklin said. “But we’ll pick those up on a call-in basis.”
To track the crews’ progress, residents are encouraged to check the newspaper daily, look on the city’s website, owensboro.org, or sign up for text notifications. Residents can also call CityAction at 270-687-4444 for regular updates.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.