Mayor Bonnie G. Henderson issued a proclamation to declare Aug. 21 as “Honey Bee Awareness Day” as part of this week’s Clarkson City Commission meeting.
“Clarkson is a certified Bee City USA and they like for their cities to recognize days like that,” said Scotty Gore, Clarkson city clerk-treasurer. “Plus with the city being home to the Kelley Beekeeping Company and Kentucky’s Official State Honey Festival, it just made sense for us to recognize National Honeybee Day each August, formerly National Honeybee Awareness Day.”
The proclamation stated honeybees are critical for pollination and essential for the production of more than 90 food crops. The crop value can be in the billions.
“The honeybee works together with other bees in the colony as a single, vibrant, living organism that helps to maintain healthy ecosystems,” the proclamation stated.
The commission also approved the purchase of 12 new 30-inch by 6-inch Honeyfest banners for telephone poles in the middle of the town to be hung each year for Honeyfest.
“They will be hung along with the Honeyfest flags and other decorations that we have up each year,” Gore said. “The cost for the 12 banners and brackets will be $2,100 plus shipping and will be purchased from Temple Display. “
During the meeting Monday, the commission also revised the adoption leave paragraph in the city’s personnel policy.
The existing adoption leave paragraph mirrored state law, which was changed with the 2021 General Assembly passing House Bill 210. Gore said the commission’s municipal order brings the city’s policy in line with the new revised state law.
The main change, he said, was the eligibility of adoption leave for parents adopting children age 7 and younger and children age 10 and younger.
Brad Travis of Buckles, Travis & Hart, PLLC, and Cristi Brooks of Drane & Company, LLC, spoke with the commission about the possibility of conducting the city’s 2019-2020 fiscal year audit. Written proposals are being prepared.
An update on the city’s cleanup of the old Renfro Property adjoining the City Park was given during the meeting.
“The city gained possession of the Renfro Property nearly two years ago,” Gore said. “The cleanup of the property is nearing completion and involved tearing down an old house and garage, cutting down trees, cleaning up large piles of trash, leveling off the ground, improving the drainage on the property.”
It will provide additional parking for the city park and the future home of the Leitchfield VFW’s Clarkson Veterans Memorial.
“The city has also been discussing other possible future uses for other parts of the property, including maybe a pavilion, splash pad and playground, however, those are just some rough ideas for down the road,” Gore said. “No decisions have been made for the property yet other than the parking and veterans memorial.”
