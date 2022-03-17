Cledis Avnor Patton, 86 of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. Born October 4, 1935, to the late Dossie Alton and Flora Ann (Middleton) Patton, he was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and formerly attended Pleasant Hill Baptist. He also served in the Army National Guard. He was grateful for his church family and his neighbors along Anton Road. They were a blessing to him over the years. Cledis’s profession as a highway superintendent carried over into his retirement, as he was always fixing, improving, or building things. He was just always busy around the house doing the things that he loved to do.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Erma Patton; son, Michael Patton; brother, Don Patton; and sisters, Jean Ferguson and an infant sister.
Survived by his children, Anthony (Lisa) Patton of Florida, Vickie (Jerry) Crocker of Tennessee, Christopher Snider of South Carolina, and Christie (Guy) Karnitz of Florida; daughter-in-law, Debbie Patton of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Eugene Patton; sisters, Dorothy Horton and Rachael Dayhuff; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his honor to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Liberty Church Dr., Madisonville, KY 42431.
