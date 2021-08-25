If it’s not COVID knocking around high school sports, then it’s the heat.
Coaches and players have had to show amazing adaptability already over the last year with COVID. This week, it’s heat and humidity making things more difficult. Social media and emails from schools in the area started up Monday afternoon talking about pushing back start times for games Tuesday, in relation to a high heat warning from the National Weather Service that was going into effect and supposed to last through early Thursday night.
That had already dropped back the kickoff time for Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County football on Friday to 8 p.m.
There’s good reason for this: It was very steamy around 10 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday at noon the heat index was at 100 degrees.
Soccer matches were being pushed back to later times Tuesday in anticipation.
Just Tuesday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., an email went out saying the 9th District girls’ soccer match between Apollo and Daviess County was canceled. This was a COVID-related cancelation, and the game was rescheduled for Sept. 18.
Coaches and players have had to be prepared for anything.
Jay Fallin said last Friday that the COVID quarantine OHS football was under until eight days before kickoff against St. Xavier would no longer be an excuse for his team needing to reboot its conditioning.
Yet, he had admitted going in, that missing those days together in practice had an impact on preparing for the Red Devils’ biggest opening night in a couple of decades.
He also said going through that quarantine, just as this season was about to start, was a prime wake-up call for everybody in the football program and OHS athletics in general.
Daviess County volleyball, the 3rd Region champion last season, also went through a COVID pause that backed up its preseason preparations as well.
There were 17 football games, just to look at one sport, that didn’t get played because of COVID across Kentucky on Friday.
Coaches, ADs and players have done a good job pretty much across the board in not using COVID quarantines and missed games as excuses for season performance.
They all were up front from the beginning of last season that everybody was going through the same thing.
Ultimately, nearly everybody in the area from a school sports perspective has been affected in some way by COVID.
This week, they added dealing with high humidity, heat and game activity levels to the mix.
A lot of coaches are concerned about players and themselves being exposed to COVID, or other teams having problems, and all of it leading to a major slowdown of games in all the fall sports.
Keeping everybody healthy is the primary job, in their eyes.
Continuing to maintain an environment where they can keep playing is the second goal.
That doesn’t matter what school or what sport. The support around here, at least, seems to
be universal.
While trying to avoid a crisis for a second year in a row, a lot of folks associated with high school sports seem to understand that following these protocols will keep things moving.
Rash Stadium was packed for a high school football game Friday night. Some folks wore masks, some folks didn’t.
Since it was outdoors, wearing a mask was not required. They were all there to see a football game with good players and a lot of hype.
On Aug. 21, 2020 (a Friday night), there wasn’t any football being played yet. There had been no high school sports since the state basketball tournaments were interrupted in March.
When it did return in early September, crowds with the size and energy of Friday night at Rash Stadium were a dream.
Coaches and players want to keep more fans in the stands this fall sports season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.