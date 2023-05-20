When Liam Coen announced his return to the Kentucky football program in January, it was widely considered a move that would help bolster the Wildcats’ offense.
Coen resumed his duties as offensive coordinator — the same role he held in 2021 before leaving for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams — but in his absence, Kentucky struggled mightily to move the ball and find the end zone. Fans clamored for his return and were granted their wish earlier this year.
However, Coen’s impact on the Cats extends past the field and onto the recruiting trail, as well.
When he was hired by UK head coach Mark Stoops in 2020, Coen was a major factor in Penn State transfer Will Levis landing in Lexington. Coen had recruited Levis out of high school when he was still the offensive coordinator at Maine. After that, however, Coen became the quarterbacks coach for the Rams, but his return to the college game opened the door for a reunion through the transfer portal.
Levis played two seasons at UK, including a junior campaign under Coen in which he helped Wan’Dale Robinson set new program receiving records, and the Cats went 10-3. Even after a series of struggles the following season under Rich Scangarello, as a result of his development at UK, Levis was taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
When the Cats went scouring for a new quarterback, Levis was instrumental in N.C. State transfer Devin Leary joining UK — and he used Coen as the sales pitch.
“Once I entered the transfer portal, Will texted me and said, ‘Dude, if Coach Coen is coming here, there’s no better quarterback coach in the world to come get developed by,’ ” Leary said during an appearance on BBN Tonight. “I trust Will, I look at Will as a good friend and as soon as I heard that from him and saw the way that he was able to develop after transferring, it made total sense.”
After playing sparingly in his first two seasons at Penn State, Levis went on to throw for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns with 23 interceptions across two years, going 17-7 as a starter for the Cats.
Leary joins UK after having already passed for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with only five interceptions in his last fully-healthy season at N.C. State in 2021. He was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC last season before tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the campaign and sitting out the remainder of the year.
Leary will spend just one season at UK, but Coen and the Cats are already set up for success down the line.
When Cutter Boley, a four-star quarterback out of Lexington Christian Academy, committed to Kentucky over Florida State, Michigan, Penn Sate and Tennessee on Thursday, he cited Coen’s return as one of the top factors in his decision.
“It was Coen coming back, me building that relationship with him,” said Boley, who also reclassified to the Class of 2024 and plans to join the Cats in January. “They’ve just got something special going on there with the offense.
“When I see him coaching the quarterbacks, I like how he talks to his quarterbacks. I like how he coaches them. I like the points he gives. I just feel like, all around, we’re going to be really good together.”
Even beyond that, Coen’s already laid groundwork with Class of 2025 four-star Ohio quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who’s taken multiple unofficial visits to Lexington.
When Coen was rehired in January, he said that he was ready to take a more hands-on approach to recruiting now that he better understands the college football game — and, so far, he’s seeing it pay off.
