SYDNEY — Believe the hype. Linda Caicedo is for real, and so are Colombia’s chances of going far at the Women’s World Cup.
As for the country’s fans, who gave Sydney Football Stadium the feel of a Colombia home game on Sunday, their passionate support created a jubilant atmosphere that lingered long after a 2-1 win over two-time champion Germany provided one of the tournament’s great upsets.
Caicedo produced another moment of magic to put Colombia on course for back-to-back wins in Group H with her opening goal in the 52nd minute. She needed treatment late in regulation but stayed on the field and, five minutes later, Alexandra Popp equalized from the penalty spot.
That setback for Colombia in the 89th merely preceded an even later twist when defender Manuela Vanegas headed in a winner in seventh minute of stoppage time.
Cue wild celebrations from Colombia, and looks of disbelief among the German players.
NEW ZEALAND 0, SWITZERLAND 0
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — New Zealand outshot Switzerland and even moved goalkeeper Victoria Esson into an attack position several times, but failed to break a 0-0 tie Sunday in the Women’s World Cup and became the first host nation to be eliminated in group play in tournament history.
Switzerland advanced to the round of 16. The Swiss also played to a scoreless draw against Norway, but won the group with the tie against New Zealand, coupled with the Norwegians’ simultaneous 6-0 rout of the Philippines.
MOROCCO 1, SOUTH KOREA 0
ADELAIDE, Australia — Morocco made history in multiple ways during its 1-0 victory over South Korea in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.
Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level, and her teammate Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the Atlas Lionesses’ first World Cup goal. The Moroccans scored in the 6th minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.
After a lopsided 6-0 loss against Germany, the victory keeps No. 72-ranked Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.
NORWAY 6, PHILIPPINES 0
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sophie Roman Haug’s hat trick kick-started Norway’s dormant offense and sparked a blowout win over the Philippines on Sunday that moved the Norwegians into to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup.
Norway’s spot in the round of 16 was secured when Switzerland and New Zealand simultaneously played to a 0-0 draw and the Norwegians.
