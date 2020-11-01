Coming home: Remains of WWII veteran Daymond Young will be buried in Lewisport next year

Layman Hawkins and his siblings grew up hearing one uncle’s name often.
But they never had the privilege of meeting Martin Daymond Young because he died in 1941 at the age of 21.
Hawkins’ mom — Young’s twin sister — did everything in her power to keep her brother’s memory alive as long as she lived.
At birth, Young and his twin sister shared the same initials: MDY for Mary Daisy Young and Martin Daymond Young.
Everyone called them Daisy and Daymond.
If they were still alive, they would be 100 years old now.
“(Young) was not a stranger to us,” said Hawkins, 76, of Lewisport. “Mom talked about him all the time.”
Hawkins remembers a military photograph of his uncle always hung in his mom’s living room — like a badge of honor.
“It’s kinda like we knew him, but we didn’t know him,” Hawkins said. “ ... His memory was with us all the time.”
Pearl Harbor
According to Navy records, Young, who grew up in the Hancock County village of Dukes, filled out his application to join the U.S. Navy on June 26, 1940. His application was approved on Aug. 14 that year.
The Navy assigned Young, 21, a Fireman 2nd Class, to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.
During the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor that day, torpedoes pounded the Oklahoma, quickly capsizing it. Young was among 429 crew members who perished aboard the battleship.
After decades of being one of the Oklahoma’s “unknowns,” the Navy identified Young’s remains last year. He will be laid to rest in Lewisport — beside his twin sister, Daisy Young Hawkins — on May 15, 2021.
“He was so excited about going to Hawaii,” said Joyce Nall of Owensboro.
Young was her uncle, too. She is Young’s oldest living relative and the only one with memories of him.
“I was just a little girl when he went into the Navy,” Nall said. “I remember him being my big, handsome uncle.”
After reaching Hawaii aboard the Oklahoma, Young sent Nall a little grass skirt as a gift.
Nall, 84, has held onto it all these years.
The Punchbowl
Between December 1941 and June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the bodies of the Oklahoma’s deceased crew. They were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.
In 1947, the crew’s remains were moved to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. Staff there could only confirm the identities of 35 men at that time.
Later, the Oklahoma unknowns were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, known as the Punchbowl, and they were classified as non-recoverable.
In 2015, however, their remains were exhumed again for analysis and possible identification.
Department of Defense personnel contacted Hawkins about a year later, asking for the addresses of family members so the military could collect DNA samples.
When Young’s remains were identified last year, the family had hoped to conduct his burial on May 11, which would have been his 100th birthday. However, COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans. The family opted for a May 2021 date instead.
The military’s identification process — even decades after the bombing of Pearl Harbor — impresses Nall.
“To me, it’s amazing they have gone through this elaborate process,” she said.
Burial
Gov. Andy Beshear recently sent Young’s family a message, saying he would request flags across the commonwealth to fly at half staff on the day Young’s remains are buried.
Also, Rolling Thunder motorcycle club, an advocacy group that seeks accountability for prisoners of war and those missing in action, notified the family that its members will meet the airplane in Owensboro and escort Young’s casket to the Lewisport cemetery.
“I appreciate the way everyone has treated us,” Hawkins said. “To us, this is a big deal.”
