A 53-acre field along U.S. 60 between Burns Elementary School and Owensboro Municipal Utilities may soon become a large subdivision.
Owensboro Developers LLC bought the property in November for $1.335 million.
And Thursday, the company will ask the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to approve its plans for a 176-home subdivision called Farmview.
Nicholas Husk, spokesman for the company, said the homes will have between 2,000 and 2,500 square feet.
Most will be one-story homes with a two-car garage, he said.
Husk said he hopes to start installing sewers and storm sewers soon and have a couple of houses under construction before the end of the year.
Prices for the homes haven’t been established yet because of rising inflation, he said.
“I can’t get bids for more than a week in advance now,” Husk said.
The subdivision will have two entrances, he said.
One will be off Coventry Lane and the other off Goetz Drive.
The new subdivision will complete a project started nearly 50 years ago by another company.
Back in the 1970s, Wagner-Shuck Builders started construction on Town & County South, a subdivision off Goetz Drive with Coventry Lane as its centerpiece.
Then, the housing market hit some bumpy years in the late 1970s, with interest rates ranging from 9.19% to 11.2%.
But, by 1983, the market had settled down and the company started rebuilding in the subdivision.
Frank Wagner kept the 53-acre tract between Burns Elementary and OMU just in case Town & Country South could grow again in the future.
He died in 2009 and his son, Frank III, sold the property to Owensboro Developers.
The Owensboro City Commission held the first reading of an ordinance annexing the 53 acres into the city last month.
Farmview is the second large subdivision announced this year.
Jagoe Brothers is planning a 108.893-acre subdivision on U.S. 60 West with 333 homes expected.
It will also be annexed into the city, the company said earlier.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
