Owensboro Realtors are seeing one of the best years they’ve seen since the Great Recession.
And sales are expected to stay strong through at least the first quarter of 2022, according to Michelle Wiesman, president-elect of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association.
“The market is really strong,” she said. “There are still not a lot of houses on the market. I think houses will be on the market a little longer, but the market is still strong.”
In the first 10 months of 2021, local Realtors sold 1,579 houses.
That’s up from 1,481 from the same period last year.
Total sales through October were $273.9 million — up from $268.5 million during the same period in 2020.
In October alone, Realtors here sold 157 houses, compared with 149 a year ago.
The median price of homes sold reached $190,000 last month, up from $168,000 a year earlier.
October saw $32.8 million in total sales, up 10% from $29.9 million last year.
And the number of days a house remained on the market was at 62 in October, down from 70 in 2020.
There were 177 houses listed for sale here in October, down from 206 a year earlier.
Wiesman said while local home builders are seeing one of their best years in a decade, they’re not able to build enough to satisfy demand.
“Back in the summer, it was really hard for people find the home they were looking for,” she said. “But the housing market always slows down this time of year because people don’t want to move during the holidays.”
While finding a new home isn’t as hard as it was a few months ago, it can still take awhile, Wiesman said.
In the spring and summer, sellers were seeing competing bids for some houses and were selling their homes for more than the listing price.
That still happens occasionally, Wiesman said, but not as often now.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “Motivated by fast-rising rents and the anticipated increase in mortgage rates, consumers that are on strong financial footing are signing contracts to purchase a home sooner rather than later. This solid buying is a testament to demand still being relatively high, as it is occurring during a time when inventory is still markedly low.”
He said, “The notable gain in October assures that total existing-home sales in 2021 will exceed 6 million, which will shape up to be the best performance in 15 years.”
Yun predicted that while the market is expected to remain robust, home prices nationally will rise at a “gentler pace” over the course of the next several months.
He also expects demand to be milder as mortgage rates increase.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.