The 2023 sports tournament season won’t begin until the end of next month at Jack C. Fisher Park, but the park’s tournament calendar is already filled for the rest of the year.
City parks director Amanda Rogers said baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled for 36 weekends between the end of February and mid-November. Contracts confirming the tournaments are being sent now, Rogers said Wednesday.
There are 39 weeks available in Fisher Park’s tournament season. Currently, the only weeks not booked are in August, which are typically not active due to the beginning of the school year, Rogers said.
“A couple of weekends of silence is heavenly,” in August, Rogers said. The department uses the time to perform maintenance on the fields at Fisher Park.
Of the 26 weeks scheduled, 19 of those tournaments will be large enough to use the fields at both Fisher Park and Panther Creek Park. The parks departments coordinate on scheduling large tournaments.
“A lot of what we bring to town couldn’t happen without the the partnership with Panther” Creek Park, Rogers said.
The city parks department also coordinates with the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau on about six or seven weekends a year, Rogers said.
The city has invested in Fisher Park to increase its tournament season. The improvements included creating four hybrid synthetic turf fields, replacing the irrigation system, improving infield drainage problems, adding batting cages, making practice field improvements, increasing parking, improving the entrance to the field area and adding more seating, shade and a playground area.
Tournaments are not scheduled on weekends of other large events, such as the ROMP Fest or the Owensboro Air Show, that would fill up hotel rooms, Rogers said.
County parks director Ross Leigh said Panther Creek Park’s tournament calendar is also nearly full.
“We’ve got tournaments scheduled to start in April and run through the 29th of October,” he said.
With the city’s investments in Fisher Park, the city works to draw as many tournaments as possible, which requires coordination with Panther Creek Park, Leigh said.
“If it weren’t for the tournaments at Panther Creek, that wouldn’t happen,” Leigh said.
Panther Creek also sees a brief lull in tournaments in August.
“It’s a good time for us to have some maintenance opportunities,” Leigh said.
