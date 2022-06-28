Two incumbents and one newcomer will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education.
The three candidates will be running for two open seats.
Tom Payne and James Morgan are the two returning candidates. Tim Hicks will also be on the ballot, running for the first time.
Payne, 73, received a bachelors of science and masters of science in education with a doctorate in educational leadership and a focus on conflict resolution from Kentucky Wesleyan University.
Payne’s desire to seek re-election stems from the new strategic plan that was recently approved, saying two of his top priorities in schools is safety and wellness.
“We have a new police force, the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department,” Payne said. “We also have made enhancements to school buildings. We have an excellent school system but there’s always room for improvement. Teaching and learning is what we are about.”
Morgan, 68, received a bachelors of science in agricultural education from Western Kentucky University, a masters of science in agriculture from Murray State University and a Rank I in vocational administration from WKU.
Another returning candidate, Morgan is seeking re-election because he wants to give back to a school system that gave him a rewarding career. Morgan is a lifelong educator and retired teacher who has always had an interest in education.
Morgan’s focus lies with the success of students, preparing students for the workforce and school safety. If re-elected, he said he would like to further expectations for students to achieve well academically and to work on mental health resources.
“I hope we can continue to enhance the accomplishments we have made over the last four years,” Morgan said.
Hicks, 35, received a bachelors of science in computer information systems from Kentucky Wesleyan University.
Having not ran before, Hicks said the thought never crossed his mind until this past year.
“I keep seeing the same people getting re-elected and nothing has changed in general, per say,” he said. “The curriculum has stayed the same.”
Hicks said with the increase of property taxes and the 70% that goes to the school systems, if elected, he would make sure that money is being used properly.
Another reason for his decision is that all of the current school board members are retired with no children in K-12 schools.
“I am married with four kids, two of which are in elementary school,” he said. “The current board members are retired and there needs to be current in-school representation.”
One thing Hicks said he would like to improve is the actual education received at the schools.
“ ... Students are learning things that aren’t skills that will be used later in life,” he said. “I would like to see what is being taught overseas or even in higher ranking states.”
Hicks also wants to address is the use of time management, specifically with non-traditional instruction (NTI) education.
“I was able to work from home for a little while and was able to help my children with their NTI classes,” he said. “My children had a maximum of two hours per day. Other students had more, others had less. Sometimes the teachers would end the class early because they had a meeting to get to, and I thought what meeting could be more important than my child’s education?”
