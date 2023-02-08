Travis Owsley’s Beverly’s Hearty Slice has been feeding the hungry in Owensboro for nearly three years.
And now it will be helping people stay warm as well.
Owsley said, “Beverly’s Hearty Slice is teaming up with Ken-Tron Manufacturing Inc. to help 80 families with $50 dollar OMU vouchers to go toward their bill.”
The vouchers will be distributed on Friday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at Kendall-Perkins Park.
He said, “We read through all of our messages from families last year who were in need of help and we felt this was a big concern in our communities and we don’t want any family going without electricity during these cold nights.”
Owsley said, “We will also be providing free pizza, bottled water and ice skating rink passes sponsored by Landmark Digestive Health.”
He started the organization in 2020 during the pandemic to honor his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died at age 58 in 2018.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” Owsley said.
He said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
The organization has grown to three feeding sites — Kendall-Perkins Park, Rolling Heights and the Dugan Best Recreation Center — every other Friday night.
Last year, Owsley said, “We’re feeding 250 people at all three sites. And that’s on a slow night.”
Everyone who attends receives free pizza from Little Caesars along with bottles of water and hygiene products.
The organization has attracted national attention.
Last year, Mark Gaunya of Boston, CEO of Captivated Health and a principal of Borislow Insurance, donated $10,000 to the program.
In 2022, Beverly’s Hearty Slice gave free backpacks to kids who attended and held a voter registration drive.
The organization’s mission statement says it is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
