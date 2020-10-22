A horror geek's film guide to the apocalypse

Once again, we find ourselves on the precipice of the most unholy of days, Halloween. Some said doing a list of some of the world’s most gut-wrenching, tear-jerking and mind-altering horror films that the sacred genre could muster would be too heavy after a tyear like 2020, too gruesome for a world gripped with isolation, a pandemic and every other insane curveball ever thrown.
But Messenger-Inquirer reporters Jacob Mulliken, James Mayse and Bobbie Hayse live for that kind of stuff.
The trio of horror movie aficionados are deviating from last year’s list and offering up their own categories for 2020. From blood curdling-spine tingling-sensory massacres to the overrated-trashy-blood baths of our tender youths; this year’s list has no rhyme or reason other than to terrify and delight the darkest depths of mortal souls.
Behold, fellow monsters and scare seekers — your 2020 Horror List will not only prepare you for Oct. 31, but for the horrors that 2020 still holds in store. Read well and remember, it’s OK to sleep with the lights on.
Bobbie Hayse
Horror movie kindertrauma: “Fright Night” — This one is a tie for me, but since I already covered “The Blair Witch Project” in last year’s horror movie list, I’ll have to go with Tom Holland’s 1985 “Fright Night.” I remember walking past this movie several times as a kid (it was in a small town convenience store that also rented videos), and sort of forcing myself to peek at the cover.
I remember finally convincing my parents to let me rent it and then being horrified at all the proper moments (can I get an amen for practical effects of the 80s?) and then positioning myself between Mom and Dad when it came time to go to bed that night.
Best made for TV horror: “The Stand” — Cheesy Stephen King made for TV was where it was at in my house as a kid. Directed by horror great Mick Garris, this movie seemed like a plausible end of the world brought on by a superbug. This is the way the world ends; not with a bang, but with a whimper!
Best Soundtrack/Best Film Composer: “Sinister” — This might be an odd choice, but for me, it’s the found footage shorts in “Sinister.”
“Sinister” itself is pretty freaky (minus the whole zombie ghost kids toward the end — spoiler alert). I mean, a crime writer descends into madness while researching the horrors that occurred in the house he moves his family into? Yes, please. But possibly the best parts of this movie are the films that Ethan Hawke’s character finds in his attic. The music in them in particular is so unsettling it just might give you a stomach ache.
Best monster: “Critters” — This one also calls back to some childhood horror trauma: “Critters.” Meat-eating aliens with a hankerin’ for human flesh? Yes, please! Those dudes are super creepy! You get all those eerie camera shots from their perspective as they sneak up on unsuspecting victims, and when they feast it sounds like an old VHS being rewound.
This movie definitely had me playing games of “the floor is lava” with myself so as not to leave my ankles vulnerable to those guys who had mouths full of razor-sharp teeth.
Best of 2020: ”Host” — I watched “Host” on Shudder a few weeks back. It came out this year and was highly recommended. I’m a big fan of minimalist horror; the kind of stuff that can do a whole lot with a lot less.
This film is a prime example of how directors and others are getting creative in light of a pandemic that has put a lot of projects to a full stop. The premise of this movie is a group of friends get together for their regularly scheduled happy hour over Zoom (because of the coronavirus). They invite a psychic to perform a séance, and it all gets way more interesting from there.
Sounds kind of cheesy, right? That’s what I thought, too, so I didn’t go into it expecting a lot. Boy was I surprised! It was legitimately spooky, had appropriate jump scares that weren’t trying too hard, and was up to date with current events. I look forward to seeing what other projects will be born out of this pandemic.
James Mayse
Most overrated: “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” — There’s a term that makes horror fans bristle: “elevated horror.” The darling of “elevated” horror is director Ari Aster, who serves up interminable hours of the stuff in his critical hits, “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.”
“Hereditary” is a classic “deal with the devil” story, while “Midsommar” can best be described as “creepy cult is creepy and does bad things.” Yes, there are big subplots about grief in both films — but that’s not breaking new ground, is it? Grief, loss and death have been huge plots/subplots in horror since “Nosferatu” and the Universal monster movies.
Both films have great actors, but that doesn’t save them from being too long and way too serious. “Hereditary” takes 127 minutes to tell the same story that “Paranormal Activity 3” tells in 85 minutes — and if “P.A. 3” isn’t “elevated,” at least it delivers. As for “Midsommar,” you have to really be interested in the table manners of Swedish cults to sit through this film.
Best Scream Queen: Neve Campbell — First, let’s all acknowledge that Jamie Lee Curtis is the ultimate scream queen. All hail Jamie Lee.
That said, she’s not my favorite. Like a lot of teens, I fell in love with Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies, and Barbara Crampton, with her smart, scrappy characters in her H.P. Lovecraft films, is horror’s “thinking man’s sex symbol.” But the best scream queen award goes to Neve Campbell, the star of the ongoing “Scream” franchise.
Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is intelligent and empowered, but tragic. She loses family members, boyfriends and friends, but always keeps her wits and her humanity. Campbell’s Sidney is someone you empathize with, care about and cheer when she goes into kick-butt mode. With a new “Scream” film in the works, it’s good to hear that Campbell will return to her signature role. It wouldn’t be “Scream” without her.
Best Kill: “Friday the 13th, Part II” — No contest! The kill that jumps immediately to mind is when Jason kills Mark in “Friday the 13th, Part II.”
Call me demented, but this moment is laugh-out-loud outrageous. Mark is wheelchair-bound and that wheelchair is an important part of this “oh my god, how did they do that?” sequence. It’s the most “shock and awe” moment of the “Friday” series, and a big part of what makes “Part II” almost as good as the original, and better than anything that came afterward in the franchise.
Best new film I saw this year: “Color Out of Space” — For obvious reasons, a lot of films went quickly to digital rather than getting a wide release. Because of that, I did get to see my most anticipated film of the last two years, Richard Stanley’s “Color Out of Space.”
Shooting H.P. Lovecraft is not easy, because Lovecraft has a distinct way of not describing his monsters, and that was especially true of his masterpiece, “The Color Out of Space.” It was the story I both most wanted to see and the one that seemed the most unfilmable.
Released late last year, “Color” creates a gorgeously hallucinatory story of unworldly forces distorting reality after a meteor falls on a farm. The meteor releases … something … that mutates plants and animals, and sporadically bathes the farm in fluorescent shades of violet. The family, with Nicholas Cage as the patriarch, start falling under the thing’s influence and go mad as their world changes into something unrecognizable.
Cage has really been on a roll in horror lately, between “Mom and Dad,” “Color Out of Space” and “Mandy.” I’m guessing “Color” would’ve made my top five best list even in a “normal” year.
Halloween must-view movie list — There are a lot of movies I come back to every October that it wouldn’t be Halloween without. My favorite Halloween films include “Trick ‘r Treat” (a crazed, often funny anthology featuring the world’s cutest killer demon), “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” (a warlock plans to sacrifice America’s children on Halloween night, with Stonehenge, magic, robots and killer Halloween masks), “Halloween” (the original masterpiece), “The Fog” (a brooding, atmospheric John Carpenter ghost story), and “Frankenstein” (almost a century after it was made, this film still packs an emotional punch).
Jacob Mulliken
Psychological Horror: “Funny Games” — I think in the COVID-age that we can all appreciate the importance of mental health and getting away from it all with those we love. If you believe that, then you haven’t seen “Funny Games.”
Written and directed by Austrian filmmaker Michael Haneke, “Funny Games” follows Georg, his wife Anna, their son Georgie and their dog Rolfi as they embark on some time away at their family vacation home. While unpacking, the family is introduced to Peter and Paul, two young men who the family believes are guests of their neighbor. The two young men quickly make their presence known as they invade the family’s home, breaking the leg of Georg, and subject the family to various mind games betting that Georg, Anna, Georgie and even the family dog can’t survive until 9 a.m. the next day. The kicker with this film is that it is all head games. No gore, no real, horror-level violence, just a good old fashioned brain flossing that will remind you that there is no place like home.
Cult Horror: “Night of the Creeps” — To reach cult status has little to do with the filmmaker and all to do with generations of horror-loving audiences carrying the legend of a film through the tests of time. For me, one of the most underrated cult horror films in the entire history of the genre is writer-director Fred Dekker’s 1986 classic “Night of the Creeps.” While “Funny Games” will stick with you, “Night of the Creeps” is classic drinking-game fair. Trust me, I owe many a Nov. 1 hangover to this gem. While performing extremely poorly at the box-office, the tell-tale sign of a cult classic, the hybrid zombie, slasher, alien invasion film is a really good time.
“Night of the Creeps” begins in 1959 on board an alien spacecraft as the two surviving members of the crew attempt to stop their seemingly possessed crewmate from jettisoning an unknown canister. Of course, they fail as the canister careens toward Earth catching the attention of two college sweethearts, who promptly go to investigate what they think is a shooting star. Immediately the young girl is attacked by an ax-wielding escaped mental patient as her date, in an attempt to escape, stumbles upon the canister and is taken over by an alien slug that invades his mind by jumping into his mouth.
Fast forward 26 years and two nerds, in an attempt to gain popularity by joining a fraternity, are tasked with stealing a corpse from the university morgue and leaving it on a rival frat’s doorstep. Of course, they find the frozen corpse of the young man from 1959 who is — you guessed it — still alive. Hijinks ensue as those around campus quickly become bloodthirsty creeps controlled by body invading slugs. As the tagline says; “The good news is your dates are here. The bad news is...they’re dead.”
Supernatural: “Evil Dead” — Oh the places one can go when dealing with malevolent spirits, the occult, satanic black magic and things that go bump in the night. This year, I am going to take you into my favorite remake, 2013’s “Evil Dead.”
Adapted for a whole new generation by writer-director Fede Alvaraz, this contemporary take on Sam Raimi’s classic, “Evil Dead” (1981) offers excellent effects, acting, camera work and a beautiful look into demons wanting to return to the world of the living through the unholy power of the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (The Book of the Dead).
In the 2013 version, five friends, David, Natalie, Olivia, Eric and Mia, find themselves at a secluded cabin. The friends are not there for a fun-filled weekend, but to help Mia detox from heroin in a secluded setting. Mia, as the detox process begins, continuously complains about a putrid smell of rot that no one else seems to detect, and a feeling of dread. Given that this is not Mia’s first rodeo with kicking her habit, the group quickly writes her complaints off as the ramblings of a junkie, until they find the cellar.
In the cellar, the would-be good Samaritans find the remnants of arcane burial rights and sinister incantations along with a book wrapped in plastic and covered with barbed wire, which are usually signs to leave the thing alone. But I digress. Eric decides, in his hipster wisdom, to open the book, which is meticulously bound in human flesh, and begin “ironically” reading its contents and incantations. Long story short, Mia gets possessed and her evil quickly begins taking over the bodies and souls of her friends as all of hell seeks to use Mia as the harbinger of doom for the living. While not even remotely having the camp factor of Raimi’s earlier works, this very serious take on the original is incredible with the added bonus of seeing a hipster paying for his ironic ways over and over again.
Zombie: “28 Days Later” — Throughout COVID-19, there have been myriad conspiracy theories about the virus and its origins. My favorite, and one that does seem the most plausible, especially compared to those that believe that the global pandemic was solely meant to dethrone President Trump, is that it was a biological weapon either released intentionally to destabilize the globe or accidentally by means of some clumsy lab worker. To this end, there are few films that stand next to “28 Days Later.”
Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, “28 Days Later” brought prominence not only to the zombie genre but to the fast-moving versions that we have all come to love and fear. “28 Days Later” takes place in London shortly after a contagious, rage-inducing biological weapon is released after a group of animal liberation activists release, and are promptly infected by, test monkeys.
The rage virus quickly spreads through Great Britain, leaving those uninfected to fend for themselves against the infected and paramilitaristic groups seeking to start humanity anew under their banner. For kicks, especially given our current situation, it probably wouldn’t hurt to treat yourself to the film’s sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” to see how global efforts to contain the virus fail, largely due to human stupidity.
Underrated: “1408” — Finally, the Mulliken list ends with a film that didn’t get a lot of love among horror aficionados — 2007’s “1408.” Directed by Mikael Håfström and adapted to screen from a Stephen King short story of the same name, “1408” follows paranormal writer Michael Enslin on his quest to debunk yet another urban legend.
Enslin, a skeptic and cynic who became estranged from his wife after the death of their young daughter, has made a living challenging some of America’s most haunted destinations. Shortly after finishing his most recent book, he receives an anonymous telegram with an image of the Dolphin Hotel in New York City. The postcard only reads, “Don’t Enter 1408.” A challenge he simply can’t resist.
Enslin ultimately makes his way to the hotel where he is immediately met by the Dolphin’s manager Gerald Olin after requesting 1408. Olin then takes the writer to his office where he explains that in the room’s 95-year history, none of its 56 victims have lasted for more than an hour in the room before meeting gruesome ends. Olin’s attempts to dissuade Enslin are in vain and ultimately Enslin is given passage to stay in the room. As he enters and closes the door, he begins to make notes on his digital recorder as the clock radio adjacent to the bed begins to suddenly play The Carpenters, “We’ve Only Just Begun,” as its digital display resets to an hour countdown.
