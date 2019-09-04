• The Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise-in is from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown (exhibitors enter on Third and Allen Streets). The free event is open to the public and features door prizes, Ladies Only prizes, and theme winners. Monthly theme: Street rods. For more information, find their Facebook page.
• Pickin on the Porch is from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month through September at Bill Monroe Homeplace, 6210 Kentucky 62, Rosine. Bring lawn chairs. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 270-955-2053.
• The NAACP meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, Fifth and Elm streets.
• The Daviess County Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Dee's Diner, 1363 E. Fourth St. For more information, contact Becky at 270-685-5217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.