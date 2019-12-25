• The Daviess County High School Academic Team hosted an elementary school tournament on Nov. 23. DCHS students wrote the Quick Recall questions and facilitated the matches, taking on the duties of moderating, judging, scorekeeping, buzzer operations and spotting. Others took on duties of directing traffic, selling concessions, photographing and helping coaches with the administration of the event.
Deer Park Elementary School captured the championship with East View Elementary School taking second place. Other participating schools were Burns, Tamarack, Highland, Foust, West Louisville and Southern Oaks elementary schools.
