• The Daviess County High School speech team was runner-up at the Kentucky High School Speech League Bowling Green regional tournament.
The following students were individual winners:
Kamryn Arnold: runner-up — Humorous Interpretation
Hanna Forrest: runner-up — Poetry
Emily Kedenburg: runner-up — Declamation
Beth Newcomb: runner-up — Informative Speaking
Regional champions are:
Jada Prater — Dramatic Interpretation
Kaytlyn Meyer — Storytelling
Maddox Meyer and Kaytlyn Meyer — Improv Duo
Jada Prater and Kaytlyn Meyer — Duo Interpretation
Students will advance to the state tournament in March.
