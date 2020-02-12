Daviess County High School Academic Team winners

Right: The Daviess County High School speech team’s regional champions and runners-ups from the Kentucky High School Speech League Bowling Green regional tournament are, from left, front row, Maddox Meyer, Kaytlyn Meyer, Jada Prater; back row, Beth Newcomb, Emily Kedenburg, Kamryn Arnold and Hanna Forrest.

• The Daviess County High School speech team was runner-up at the Kentucky High School Speech League Bowling Green regional tournament.

The following students were individual winners:

Kamryn Arnold: runner-up — Humorous Interpretation

Hanna Forrest: runner-up — Poetry

Emily Kedenburg: runner-up — Declamation

Beth Newcomb: runner-up — Informative Speaking

Regional champions are:

Jada Prater — Dramatic Interpretation

Kaytlyn Meyer — Storytelling

Maddox Meyer and Kaytlyn Meyer — Improv Duo

Jada Prater and Kaytlyn Meyer — Duo Interpretation

Students will advance to the state tournament in March.

