• The following are the Governor’s Cup District 23 — 2020 final results. District 23 includes Estes, Eastview, Highland and Meadow Lands Elementary Schools and the Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus.

Hume Sportsmanship Award: Highland Elementary

Quick Recall: First — Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Second — Highland Elementary

Third — East View Elementary

Fourth — Meadow Lands Elementary

Future Problem Solving:First — Highland Elementary

Second — Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Third — East View Elementary

Fourth — Meadow Lands Elementary

Mathematics:First — Max Dawson; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Second- Seffi Tiahrt; Highland Elementary

Third — John William Wathen; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Fourth — Savannah Lane; Highland Elementary/Tori Willis; East View Elementary

Science:First — Daniel Fickas; East View Elementary/Sam Brauer; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Third — Adrienne Owens; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Fourth — Nolan Stuart; Highland Elementary

Fifth — Luka Skibba; Highland Elementary/Trevor Johnston; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Social Studies:First — Kenneth Williams; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Second — Tyler Blandford; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Third — Brady Robbins; Highland Elementary

Fourth — Colby King; East View Elementary

Fifth — Trayce Millay; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Language Arts:First — John Crawford Silvert; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Second — J. W. Kurtz; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Third — Connor Dennison; Meadow Lands Elementary

Fourth — Katie Miller; Highland Elementary

Fifth — Paul O’Herron Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Arts and Humanities:First — Will Phelan; Highland Elementary

Second — Sasha Foster; Highland Elementary

Third — Harrison Toler; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Fourth — Trent Coomes; Meadow Lands Elementary/Caroline Wathen; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Composition:

First — Trayce Millay; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Second — Sasha Foster; Highland Elementary

Third — Chloe Marston; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Fourth — Tori Willis; East View Elementary

Fifth — Drew Meyer; Highland Elementary

Overall final standings:First — Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus

Second — Highland Elementary

Third — East View Elementary

Fourth — Meadow Lands Elementary/Estes Elementary

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.