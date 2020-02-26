• The following are the Governor’s Cup District 23 — 2020 final results. District 23 includes Estes, Eastview, Highland and Meadow Lands Elementary Schools and the Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus.
Hume Sportsmanship Award: Highland Elementary
Quick Recall: First — Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Second — Highland Elementary
Third — East View Elementary
Fourth — Meadow Lands Elementary
Future Problem Solving:First — Highland Elementary
Second — Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Third — East View Elementary
Fourth — Meadow Lands Elementary
Mathematics:First — Max Dawson; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Second- Seffi Tiahrt; Highland Elementary
Third — John William Wathen; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Fourth — Savannah Lane; Highland Elementary/Tori Willis; East View Elementary
Science:First — Daniel Fickas; East View Elementary/Sam Brauer; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Third — Adrienne Owens; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Fourth — Nolan Stuart; Highland Elementary
Fifth — Luka Skibba; Highland Elementary/Trevor Johnston; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Social Studies:First — Kenneth Williams; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Second — Tyler Blandford; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Third — Brady Robbins; Highland Elementary
Fourth — Colby King; East View Elementary
Fifth — Trayce Millay; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Language Arts:First — John Crawford Silvert; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Second — J. W. Kurtz; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Third — Connor Dennison; Meadow Lands Elementary
Fourth — Katie Miller; Highland Elementary
Fifth — Paul O’Herron Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Arts and Humanities:First — Will Phelan; Highland Elementary
Second — Sasha Foster; Highland Elementary
Third — Harrison Toler; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Fourth — Trent Coomes; Meadow Lands Elementary/Caroline Wathen; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Composition:
First — Trayce Millay; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Second — Sasha Foster; Highland Elementary
Third — Chloe Marston; Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Fourth — Tori Willis; East View Elementary
Fifth — Drew Meyer; Highland Elementary
Overall final standings:First — Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus
Second — Highland Elementary
Third — East View Elementary
Fourth — Meadow Lands Elementary/Estes Elementary
