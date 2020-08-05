When the state police academy, which is used for training by most police and sheriff’s departments, was closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hiring of law enforcement officers was also put on hold.
Although the academy is reopened for the class that was interrupted by the shutdown, local agencies are still in a holding pattern on hiring because they don’t know when they’ll be able to send new recruits to the academy.
The Department for Criminal Justice Training reopened the academy in late June after being closed since March. The academy is the main training center for most police and sheriff’s departments in the state, with the exception of agencies like the Kentucky State Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department, which run their own academies.
The class that was interrupted in March had seven weeks of training to complete before graduation. According to a Department for Criminal Justice Training news release, numerous measures are being taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread among the trainees, such as giving each class member their own dorm rooms, having them eat boxed meals in their rooms, frequently taking temperatures and closing common areas.
The closure disrupted classes that were already scheduled. Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the closure pushed the academy date of one of its new hires back by months.
“We had a man going in April, and now he’s going in December,” Smith said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the department has two officers who were in training at the time of the shutdown and are preparing to return to the academy.
The department’s officer hiring process is on hold until OPD officials know when they’ll be able to send new hires to the academy, Boggess said.
“We are in the process, but we haven’t been given an idea of when they’ll be fully operational,” he said.
The criminal justice training department handles some applicant training for the sheriff’s department. Although the academy has reopened, the department hasn’t resumed its applicant training yet, Smith said.
“We have some (candidates) we have interviewed,” Smith said. “We are just waiting to send them for the physical portion of the test” and psychological testing, which is done for the office by the academy.
“We would like to line up people with job offers,” as soon as testing resumes, Smith said. The department has had some retirements recently and is expecting more in the fall.
In addition to replacing retiring deputies, “We have two positions from the COPS grant to fill,” Smith said, referring to a grant the department recently received to hire two additional deputies.
Boggess said OPD does its own candidate testing, “but it’s contingent on getting (new hires) into the academy.” The department is waiting to hear the academy’s time frame for new recruit classes, he said.
“It’s my understanding it’s very fluid,” he said.
If the sheriff’s office is able to hire new deputies this year, they won’t go to the academy until sometime next year.
“All academy dates through December are full,” Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.