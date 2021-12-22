BOX INFO
To apply for the junior firefighter program, visit the Airport-Sorgho Volunteer Fire Department website at airportsorghofd.com.
The Airport-Sorgho Volunteer Fire Department is establishing a junior firefighter program, with the goal of drawing young people into the volunteer fire service.
The program, which is accepting applications, is geared toward training teens between the ages of 15 and 17, so they have almost all of the training they need to become certified volunteer firefighters when they become adults.
“It’s primarily an educational program,” said Captain Dustin Stavers, who is coordinating the program. “We are looking for those who live on the western side of the county,” particularly students who attend Owensboro Catholic and Apollo high schools.
After completing the program, “when they reach the age of 18, they’ll be eligible to be a responder,” Stavers said.
Department Chief Pat Thompson said the hope is that teens going through the program will be inspired to become members of the fire department staff. The number of adults joining volunteer fire departments has dwindled, Thompson said.
“We would normally have 32 firefighters, and now we have 24,” Thompson said. “This is just a national trend of declining numbers of volunteer firefighters across the country.”
Thompson said there are about three dozen junior programs across the state. The programs are regulated by the Kentucky Fire Commission.
The junior firefighters are prohibited by the state from actively fighting fires or participating with regular firefighters on emergency calls. State regulations say junior firefighters cannot be involved in any fire department activity that would be considered “immediately dangerous to life and health,” use power tools and hydraulic equipment, direct traffic or climb ladders at scenes.
But the program will give junior firefighters training in most aspects of firefighting, to where students who complete the program will have almost all of the 150 training hours needed to be a state-certified firefighter, Thompson said.
The training “will be a combination of classroom and hands-on” training, Thompson said. The teens will take training classes with station firefighters and will train on their own with instructors. While junior firefighters are prohibited from driving to scenes in their own vehicles, members driven to a scene by a parent could help assist at fire scenes, as long as the tasks are outside of the area considered dangerous to life and health.
Junior firefighters would be supervised by fire department staff at the scene, Thompson said.
“Every volunteer in the state of Kentucky has to have 150 hours to be a certified firefighter,” Staves said. “Any training they do will go toward that 150 hours.”
Participants “could go into a career in EMS (emergency medical services) or fire,” Staves said.
While the Airport-Sorgho station is particularly looking for teens who live in west Daviess County who could eventually join the station, the program is open to teens across the county.
Airport-Sorgho officials will have an organizational meeting in January to answer questions from teens and parents. The department is hopeful that teens who go through the junior firefighter program will be excited to stay with the department as adults.
“I know in our department, we have several children who grew up with the fire department” and went through training with their firefighter parents, Thompson said. “I would say a great majority of those stay on as firefighters as adults.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
