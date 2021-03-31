Owensboro and Daviess County students went back to classrooms March 22 — for the fourth time.
Most all students around the region, including Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools, returned to school buildings together for the first time in more than a year. Since the beginning of this school year, the districts have been operating on an AB hybrid schedule, in which students are split into two groups that attend school on alternating days.
Some families also have chosen for their students to remain enrolled in each district’s virtual school option.
Even through masks, teachers and school administrators could see the smiles on the children they have mostly interacted with through a screen this school year. Students met some of their classmates for the first time, and all in all, educators reported a successful first day of in-person learning.
Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, said he felt re-energized as a professional, and as a person in general, after visiting most city schools March 22 to see teachers and students together.
Districtwide attendance was about 92%, which is about 4% less than a typical school year, he said.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” he said, adding that thankfully teachers will have the opportunity to spend the last nine weeks of this school year face-to-face with students, and to touch base with those students who have been harder to reach while they weren’t in classrooms full-time.
“We have nine weeks to find those kids we haven’t been able to find. Our goal before the end of the school year is to make sure we talk to every family,” he said.
While academics and determining gaps in education are important for educators at this point in the school year, Constant said they are especially going to focus on the social-emotional well-being of students.
“We know this pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s mental health, but definitely our students,” he said. “We will be able to dive into that as well, and make sure our kids are OK, and make sure they are OK at home.”
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins also had a positive report after spending the day greeting students and staff.
The district reported a 96% attendance rate.
Watching all students come together with their teachers was “medicine for the soul,” Robbins said.
“It’s been a fabulous day,” he said. “What a day of celebration, and you could see the excitement on the kids’ faces. It’s been great to see them all communicating.”
He gave credit to teachers who have worked throughout the pandemic to ensure students continued learning, but also to prepare for welcoming them back to classrooms. He said the district’s success was “built on their shoulders.”
Robbins also spoke of the importance of focusing on mental health for students and staff, saying that the social-emotional needs are likely “far greater than we can imagine,” so there will be an emphasis on that for the remainder of the school year. The district is in a good position, however, to address such a large need, he said.
Daviess County High School Principal Matt Mason said even before this school year began, teachers have said they were willing to do whatever it takes to get back into classrooms with their students. To their credit, they have “really stepped up,” he said.
There were still some anxieties about how to handle larger crowds of students, especially during mealtimes and other events where physically distancing is difficult, but overall, educators were pleased, Mason said.
“We have been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said.
