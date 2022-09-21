For 200 years, St. Lawrence Catholic Church has served as a place for its surrounding community to practice its faith.
And Pam Higdon, a longtime member of the rural Daviess County church at 6119 St. Lawrence Road, spent a year leading up to the bicentennial researching its history.
Between her interest in genealogy and helping her husband repair and clean old headstones in the church’s cemetery, she became more curious.
“We got to where we were paying more attention to the names on the stones and wondering what their stories were,” Higdon said.
From there, Higdon and other members formed a bicentennial committee in an effort to interview parishioners about their memories and any history they could remember.
Higdon said the project was named “The Way I Heard It,” which became a labor of love.
“The reason we called it that was simply because stories change from one telling to the next,” she said. “We’re covering 10 generations of history.”
As she dug deeper into St. Lawrence church’s past, Higdon found inaccuracies such as when the first priest — the Rev. Elisha Durbin — was assigned there.
“I felt like it was important that facts that I shared were as accurate as I could come up with,” Higdon said. “It was also said that Father Durbin was here in 1821 — not possible. He wasn’t ordained until 1822.”
One major source she used was newspaper accounts that helped confirm dates and other facts.
“That’s why I used a lot of newspaper articles because those were written first person — somebody who actually had been here or talked to someone who had actually been here rather than using those stories that had been passed down.”
St. Lawrence, as a Catholic community, began in 1822 with parishioners hosting Mass inside their homes.
“It was a circuit rider priest who came to the area,” Higdon said. “He was assigned Kentucky.”
A log cabin was used in 1828 as the first church and then a brick church building was constructed in 1840, serving 75 to 80 families.
“The (original) brick church was used for 30 years but then something happened,” she said. “Now, the story is that the bricks failed.”
However, Higdon has never been able to confirm the razing of the original brick church to build the current St. Lawrence structure, which is 150 years old.
“They started building it in 1870 and the first Mass was said here in February 1872,” Higdon said.
Less than 3 miles away is St. William Catholic Church in Knottsville, 9545 Kentucky Highway 144.
Higdon said it was in 1887 that approval was given to build St. William to alleviate the overcrowding at St. Lawrence.
“St. Lawrence just grew so fast and they outgrew the church,” she said. “…There were so many people they knew they had to separate.”
Today, there are 120 families registered at St. Lawrence.
To commemorate the bicentennial, Higdon said they printed a cookbook and inserted bulletins with the church’s history inside them.
And on Aug. 14, the Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the Owensboro Diocese, celebrated the church’s bicentennial with a special Mass.
“It consumed my life for a year but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it,” Higdon said. “…It’s been an interesting journey.”
