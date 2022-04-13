Another multimillion-dollar project is coming to downtown Owensboro this year.
Rivercity Trio, one of developer Matt Hayden’s companies, will go before the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission on April 14 to seek rezoning of 0.495 acres at 408 Frederica St. from general business to central business.
That’s part of the three acres where Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was located until a couple of weeks ago, when the dealership moved to 3900 Frederica St.
Hayden and the late Jack Wells bought the property in 2018.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Development, another Hayden company, said plans call for a major apartment-retail complex to be built on the three acres.
“Exciting things are going to happen there,” he said. “We’ll have an announcement around the first of May.”
Ray said plans haven’t been finalized yet.
But he said the project — to be called LUX — will include apartments, retail and “hopefully, a restaurant.”
LUX will be the second half of the Brio Apartment Homes project that’s under construction now across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
Ray said there wasn’t enough room in that block for the full project.
He said earlier that the 180-apartment complex would include 79 apartments between Second and Third streets and 101 somewhere else downtown.
Friday, Ray said he wasn’t sure if the 101 apartments will be the final number.
“It may go up,” he said.
Hayden’s companies are also building a 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the convention center.
The apartments, hotel and a 245-car parking garage planned for that block combine for a $50-million project.
The cost of the LUX project hasn’t been determined.
The city is providing a total of $4.6 million in financial incentives to Gulfstream for the hotel and residential projects.
The agreement with the city allows for residential units to be built in up to three locations downtown.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.