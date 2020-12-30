Scott Jagoe of Jagoe Homes paid $415,000 for the Apex Best Chemicals Building at 112 W. Second St. on Dec. 18 in an auction that drew 24 bids before it ended.
He said later that there are a lot of opportunities for businesses downtown.
Jagoe said there’s “a light at the end of tunnel” with coronavirus, now that vaccines are available and people will be congregating downtown again.
The building could be a restaurant, retail, a combination of both or even a boutique hotel, he said.
Jagoe and his brother, Bill, also own property at 118 Veterans Blvd, assessed at $1.9 million; 102 Veterans Blvd., assessed at $877,000 and in the first block of Allen Street, assessed at $303,000.
The Apex Building was assessed at $331,400.
The $415,000 sale price was good for today’s market, Tony Clark of Tony Clark Realtors said after the sale.
He called the building a “piece of history.”
Bob Prather, the building’s owner, has owned the property since 1973.
But he’s 94 years old now and living in an assisted care facility.
So, his family put the building, erected in 1888, up for auction.
Clark said the building had a new $50,000 roof.
“I saw downtown dry up and die,” he told the crowd. “And I’ve seen its rebirth with people flocking to downtown.”
Downtown property is a good investment today, Clark said.
He said the building has been everything from a furniture store to a buggy shop through the years.
And the third floor was once a boarding house for women who lived out of town but worked at the General Electric plant on Ninth Street during the week, Clark said.
Bidding started at $200,000 and rose slowly to the final sale.
The 132-year-old building has more than 7,000 square feet, including 2,500 in the basement.
For several years, downtown buildings were selling for well above their assessed value.
But in July, Crandall Properties of Owensboro bought The Crowne at 107 E. Second St. at auction for $330,000.
That was well below the $404,700 assessment on the building, which was erected in 1889.
And there was some concern that the downtown bubble might have burst.
But Friday’s sale price for the Apex Building was $86,600 above the assessed value.
Prather had been asking $550,000 for it in 2018.
