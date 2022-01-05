Daviess County Public Schools is finalizing construction on the Apollo High School addition that is slated to open when students and educators return to classes in 2022, and work continues to move forward on the new Daviess County Middle School.
Both construction projects began in 2017 when the DCPS Board of Education approved a third nickel tax, which would enable the district to move forward with extensive renovations at Apollo. The nickel tax also provided funds for the district to build a brand new Daviess County Middle School, which is being built in conjunction with the AHS project.
This Apollo addition completes phase 3 of the school’s extensive remodeling project and includes two new wings on the school where the student parking lot used to be along Gemini Drive. Apollo’s engineering and agriculture classrooms will primarily be in the addition, along with a new suite of administrative offices and other resource rooms.
Apollo’s upgrades were divided into four phases.
The first phase of the Apollo project began with the building of a new Apollo Eagle Stadium along Southtown Boulevard that allowed for the previous stadium to be demolished to make room for a new student parking lot. That project cost about $10.2 million, which also included the second phase, which was construction of the new student parking lot.
Phase 3, the addition to the school, cost about $11.5 million. It was initially slated to be completed in May. A&K Construction out of Paducah requested an extension on the project, citing weather-induced delays and issues with labor due to the pandemic as unforeseen hurdles that ultimately slowed the build.
Phase 4, the final phase, will begin once students return from winter break on January 4. This phase will be the remodeling of the existing three pods at the school, which Mike Ranney, principal architect with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading both the Apollo and DCMS projects, said the restructuring of the pods will “better serve the students.”
Also included in the final phase is new heating and air conditioning, electrical and plumbing. There will also be a new cafeteria built and extensive renovations to the gymnasium and auditorium.
The projected construction cost for Phase 4 is $25.8 million, bringing the total of the entire high school’s renovation to about $47.5 million.
David Shutt, DCPS director of maintenance and operations, said with both of the school builds, educators at Apollo and DCMS were involved in the planning and design. District leaders wanted to ensure the facilities would be state-of-the-art and exactly what teachers need to effectively teach in the 21st century.
“We consulted with teachers at each school several times, and we asked them what they wanted in their classrooms,” he said.
Specifically referring to the new Apollo addition, Shutt said district leaders and educators visited facilities across the state that specialize in the latest technologies and designs for agriculture and engineering classrooms. They went to school systems that feature magnet programs, and pathways for those two content areas. They looked at what current agriculture and engineering students need to succeed, but also what the future of these curricula may be.
“We hope students and staff can be proud of these new facilities,” Shutt said.
The district’s engineering program serves students from Apollo, Daviess County High School and Owensboro Catholic High School.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins has said Apollo’s previous agriculture rooms were “significantly limited” on space for the school’s recently-created agriculture pathway.
This addition now includes spaces “that allows us to do really advanced work” in the ag program at the school, he said.
The DCMS construction also has experienced some delays due to weather. Initially, the school was expected to be completed this summer, with an expectation to be open for students during the 2021-22 school year. However, Evansville’s Danco Construction Inc., the firm handling the build, requested and was granted a few deadline extensions.
The school is now scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022, with students starting the 2022-23 school year there.
The new DCMS campus is off of Kentucky 54, adjacent to Gateway Commons.
It is designed to be a courtyard-style building, with the gymnasium toward the front of the school, along with administrative offices and the cafeteria. Those spaces and identical sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade class wings will surround a 45,000-square foot courtyard that also includes an outdoor amphitheater and stage. Each classroom wing will have nine classrooms, two science labs, four resource rooms and a computer lab. The southwest corner will have band, chorus and music rooms, and the southeast corner will have home economics, Spanish, art and digital art class space.
A significant aspect of the new DCMS building design is the new code-mandated safety areas that every new public school building must have in Kentucky. According to International Emergency Construction Code 500, which has been instituted by the Kentucky Department of Education, school buildings are now required to have shelter space, or safe areas, that can hold the entire population of the school.
Each wing of the school will have a secured area that can withstand 250 mph winds and can hold up to 300 students. They will be centrally located in the school and will be self-sufficient in that they will have restrooms, mechanical space and air units in the event inclement weather or a dramatic event causes students to be in there for a period of time. They will be reinforced with extra concrete on all sides, including the ceiling, and won’t have windows.
When the new DCMS build was first announced, officials from RBS Design Group said it would be the first building in the state to be built to these specifications. They said it was new territory, and that they hope it can be a model building for other facilities.
When the safe rooms aren’t being used as shelters, they will be used as computer labs.
The district initially budgeted $34.3 million for the completion of the new school, but last year the bid for construction came in about $6.5 million under budget. Danco Construction received the bid, as it was the lowest bidder for the project. The company’s bid came in at $27,850,000.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
