Local colleges and universities are slated to receive a total of $3.14 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Through the Act, which was approved last month by Congress, Brescia University will receive $504,094; $843,204 will go to Kentucky Wesleyan College; and Owensboro Community & Technical College will receive $1,789,723.
In a news release issued by the office of U.S. 2nd District Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, Guthrie said through the CARES Act, Congress “set out to deliver relief to every aspect of this pandemic — from education, to infrastructure needs, to health care, and everything in between.”
“I will continue to work with my colleagues and the administration to ensure that as grants from the CARES Act are disbursed, the Second District receives the resources it needs to continue fighting this virus and its harmful effects.”
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law late last month. The bill contains funds to keep small businesses paying salaries and meeting other expenses, and will deliver checks to qualifying individuals and some dependent children. It also provides supplemental unemployment dollars to people who have lost jobs during the outbreak.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University’s president, said Brescia officials are grateful to receive the funding from Congress and he and others are working on a plan to deliver funding to students in need.
The way the CARES Act grants for higher education are designed, Hostetter said, is that half of the funds must be given directly to students. The other half is to be used to help schools with COVID-19-related expenses.
“There are a lot of pieces to the equation we are trying to figure out,” he said, adding that school officials will be meeting on Monday to look a “multiple scenarios” that the school can use to help students.
“But at this point, it’s a little too early for me to give you anything real specific,” he said. “It’s been a big topic of our discussions.”
Scott Williams, OCTC president, thanked Congress for including higher education in the CARES Act. He and other school officials are excited to utilize the funds to serve students “because so many of them are in need during this disruption by the COVID-19, and it will go a long way in benefiting them,” he said.
“This just gives us the opportunity to really help students in an area that they so sorely need,” he said, adding that the school is in the early phases of determining how best to use the funding.
“We are working on putting plans together for how we will disperse these funds,” Williams said. “The first round of funds is student emergency aid, so it will go directly to students. This money will all go right to them to try to meet their emergency needs caused by the disruption of campus from the COVID-19.”
Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said he expects the funds to be distributed “as early as this week,” and that school officials are also still doing their due-diligence in terms of working through how the funds can be given to students, and how best to deliver them, as well.
“We are still working closely to determine how best to do this evenly across our students,” he said. “We want to make sure we are taking care of the students and families to the greatest extent possible.”
He said everything in regards to the funding is “moving very quickly,” and that college officials are “trying to cross all T’s and dot all I’s” in an effort to use the funds appropriately and within the guidelines they are being provided.
“Some of that is still being researched,” he said. “We are certainly looking at ways to assist and utilize those funds to best serve our students and our families.”
