• Thee 12th annual Buffalo Festival and Paintout, an en plein air event, will be presented Sept. 26 to 28 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. The three-day event will be highlighted by an exhibition where more than $5,000 in Merit and Purchase Awards will be presented for winning entries.
Artists may enter by registering on the museum's website at www.omfa.us or by calling 270-685-3181. Registration fee -- $20 prior to Sept. 15; $35 after that date.
The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free but donations are encouraged of $3 for adults and $2 for children.
• The following is a schedule of events for the Ohio County Artists Guild:
Monthly meeting -- 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. All are welcome to attend.
Basket class -- 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at OCAG. Fees vary by project. Advanced reservations recommended.
Junior makers -- 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Advanced reservations recommended.
All events are at OCAG, 101 N. Main St., Beaver Dam. For more information, call 270-256-3572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.