Art About Town

• A preview gala of the work of Kentucky Master Jim Cantrell will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. For more information, call 270-685-3181 or find the museum on Facebook.
• The Bronze Buffalo Paint Out, an en plein air painting event and gala is Sept. 26-28 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Artists may register for $20 on or before Sept. 15 or $35 after Sept. 15. Prizes: $5,000 in merit and purchase awards. To register, visit www.omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
