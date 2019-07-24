Art About Town

"Violinist Itzhak Perlman," oil painting, Kentucky artist Jim Cantrell

Jim Cantrell will present a painting demonstration using a live model and discuss his retrospective exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St.