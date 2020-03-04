• Owensboro Art Guild invites members and potential new members to attend an Artist Meet and Greet starting at 6 p.m. March 12 at the Miller House, 301 E. Fifth St.
Meet other members and learn more about the art guild. Bring a work of art to display to the Miller House Restaurant. If you are able, please bring a portable or table top easel to display your art. All artwork will go home with the artist at the end of the event.
The Miller House will have a limited menu available for you to purchase food and drinks. The Art Guild will not be providing refreshments.
RSVP by Friday at wdsinc@roadrunner.com.
