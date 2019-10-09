• Daviess County High School art students displayed 46 artworks at the fifth annual Art and Music Festival on Sept. 21 at the Daviess County Public Library.
Students who exhibited works were the following:
Maddy Augustine, Ross Boultinghouse, Brock Brubaker, Joelson Carrico, Chloe Cole, Nicholas Cook, Sarah Ebling, Destiny Foreman, Presley Foreman, Michelle LeeAnne Gilley, Cassidy Hagan, Jolee Hayden, Natalie Holland, Anna Lane, Laka Ling, Ryan Miles, Kaylee Mills, Eden Pearl, Laura Pendley, Emma Pratt, Cambron Ramburger, Will Raymer, Madison Richards, Kelsea Roby, Willow Worth and Lily Young.
In the student competition, junior Chloe Cole placed fourth for her charcoal drawing. Senior Jolee Hayden placed third for her glazed ceramic sculpture. Senior Laka Ling placed second for her graphite drawing, and junior Emma Pratt took first place for her painted, ceramic low relief sculpture.
• Awards totaling $5,000 were distributed to artists at the closing gala of the 12th annual Bronze Buffalo Festival and Paintout Sept. 28 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
Thirty artists from Kentucky, Ohio, Texas and Indiana entered 68 paintings depicting Owensboro and the surrounding area during the three-day paint out and competition Sept. 26-28. The exhibition was judged by John W. Streetman III, director emeritus of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.
The paint-out is an annual "en plein air" event at the local art museum designed to document the sense of place and historical significance of Owensboro and Daviess County, through the visual arts.
The following artists received awards:
Swedish Match Best in Show Museum Purchase Award -- "Dry Summer" by Terry Rone, Henderson
First Place Atmos Energy Museum Purchase Award -- "Gala at the OMFA" by Luci Mistratov, Louisville
Merit Award -- "Katie's Mums" by Jan Frazier, Georgetown, Texas
Merit Award -- "Pool of Knowledge" by Enid Roach, Owensboro
Merit Award -- "Pumpkin Patch" by Marka Kroeger, Henderson
